Jazz Artists of Charleston launch new brand 'Charleston Jazz'

Charleston Jazz is the new brand name for Jazz Artists of Charleston, encompassing the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, Charleston Jazz Festival, and the Charleston Jazz Academy programs. The brand was announced earlier this month and executive director of Charleston Jazz Mary Beth Natarajan says that the new brand "celebrates Charleston's role in the history of jazz, and accommodates the branding of new programs we plan to add over the next 18 months."

