Intersection of Cannon and President streets in Charleston to close for a month
The intersection of Cannon Street and President Street will be closed starting Monday for work related to the city of Charleston's effort to alleviate flooding. The closure is expected to last about a month, until the work at the intersection is complete and construction shifts to areas of President Street to the north and south of the intersection, the city said.
