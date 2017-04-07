I Watched Dylann Roof Kill My SonBy Tim Teeman
Felicia Sanders movingly remembered her son's bravery, and beseeched people to look past skin color in a discussion that also included Brendan Cox, husband of murdered British MP Jo Cox. Felicia Sanders was recalling the moment that her son Tywanza confronted Dylann Roof , who killed nine parishioners at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in June 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Travels
|34
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|Outside of This
|102
|Leave Charleston Now (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Uh huh
|6
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Tue
|Uh huh
|6
|Rude A** Northerners
|Apr 3
|News
|3
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC