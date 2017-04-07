I Watched Dylann Roof Kill My SonBy T...

I Watched Dylann Roof Kill My SonBy Tim Teeman

Read more: The Daily Beast

Felicia Sanders movingly remembered her son's bravery, and beseeched people to look past skin color in a discussion that also included Brendan Cox, husband of murdered British MP Jo Cox. Felicia Sanders was recalling the moment that her son Tywanza confronted Dylann Roof , who killed nine parishioners at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in June 2015.

