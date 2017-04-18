Hicks column: South Carolina keeps go...

Hicks column: South Carolina keeps going down the same bumpy road

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

A large bipartisan group of lawmakers from the South Carolina House of Representatives gathered for a press conference on April 18, 2017, to call on state senators and Gov. Henry McMaster to get out of the way of a proposed gas tax to fund highway infrastructure in South Carolina. Maya T. Prabhu/Staff A large bipartisan group of lawmakers from the South Carolina House of Representatives gathered for a press conference on April 18, 2017, to call on state senators and Gov. Henry McMaster to get out of the way of a proposed gas tax to fund highway infrastructure in South Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen retailer Rue21 to close nearly 400 stores,... Sat Lady Rivera 1
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Sat Reply 104
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... Apr 19 Leslie Fish 3
Charleston in 10 years Apr 19 Denise 8
SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09) Apr 15 SC Digest 124
Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09) Apr 14 Canuck 46
Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 15
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,612 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC