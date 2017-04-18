Grocer with a familiar name appears t...

Grocer with a familiar name appears to be coming to North Charleston's 'food desert'

The old Shipwatch Square site across from the former Naval Hospital on Rivers Avenue has been vacant for years. File/Grace Beahm/Staff North Charleston is proposing a top offer $500,000 subsidy to lure a grocery store to an area of the city that's been without a full-service supermarket for more than a decade.

