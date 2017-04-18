Grocer with a familiar name appears to be coming to North Charleston's 'food desert'
The old Shipwatch Square site across from the former Naval Hospital on Rivers Avenue has been vacant for years. File/Grace Beahm/Staff North Charleston is proposing a top offer $500,000 subsidy to lure a grocery store to an area of the city that's been without a full-service supermarket for more than a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 15
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
|Charleston in 10 years
|Apr 13
|Uh huh
|7
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Outside of This
|102
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC