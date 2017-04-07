Gibbes Museum of Art announces its annual street party theme, Food is Art
The Gibbes' annual street party is always a culinary feat: more than a dozen top area restaurants set up shop in front of the 112 year old art museum, serving delectable bites hot off the grill . This year's theme is "Food is Art" and participating chefs will draw inspiration from the museum's treasured pieces of work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leave Charleston Now (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|West
|7
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Travels
|34
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Outside of This
|102
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Apr 4
|Uh huh
|6
|Rude A** Northerners
|Apr 3
|News
|3
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC