Get ready for a real mass transit system
The world's largest bus rapid transit system serves more than 2 million riders per day in Bogota, Colombia. A smaller but similar version is planned for the Charleston area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leave Charleston Now (Jun '16)
|Sat
|West
|7
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Travels
|34
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Outside of This
|102
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Apr 4
|Uh huh
|6
|Rude A** Northerners
|Apr 3
|News
|3
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC