Garden Club of Charleston's house & g...

Garden Club of Charleston's house & garden tour begins this weekend

9 hrs ago

The Garden Club of Charleston will hold its 82nd Annual Spring House and Garden Tours April 7 and 8. Sixteen different historic homes and gardens are open to the public - eight will be open Friday, April 7 and the remaining eight will be open Saturday, April 8. Each day, different venues South of Broad will open their gardens and doors to the ... (more)

Charleston, SC

