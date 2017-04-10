Former VP Biden dedicating statue hon...

Former VP Biden dedicating statue honoring Sen. Hollings

In this Friday, July 23, 2010, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden chats with former U.S. Sen. Ernest Fritz Hollings during the dedication ceremony of the new Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections Library in Columbia, S.C. Hollings is being honored outside the federal courthouse in Charleston that used to bear his name. Biden is the main speaker Monday, April 17, 2017, at the dedication of a Hollings statue outside the J. Waties Waring Judicial Center.

