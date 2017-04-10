Former Charleston school converted to office space; opening fully leased
A glassed-in conference room is part of the makeover of the former Albemarle School in West Ashley. Attorney John Hagerty and wife, Susan Simons, bought the building on Magnolia Road and transformed it into offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston in 10 years
|11 hr
|Shadow
|6
|Toothache with New York ISP is a stalker
|11 hr
|NSA
|1
|Tumbleweeds Is F****d Up.
|11 hr
|Rocky
|2
|Rude A** Northerners
|11 hr
|Rocky
|8
|New York Full of Child Molesters
|12 hr
|Truth
|1
|New Yorkers are f****d up people
|Mon
|Tumbleweeds
|1
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Sun
|Toothache
|8
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC