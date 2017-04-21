Former and current attorneys for Mich...

Former and current attorneys for Michael Slager challenge SLED tactics leading up to his arrest

Read more: Charleston City Paper

Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager stands alongside attorneys for the defense and prosecution in a Charleston courtroom on Nov. 3, 2016 Allegations that state investigators mislead Michael Slager and his former attorney in the days following the shooting of Walter Scott were the focus of a federal hearing Friday. Attorney David Aylor, who briefly represented Slager in 2015, took the stand to claim that SLED agents lied to him regarding the existence of video of the former North Charleston officer opening fire on Scott following a routine traffic stop.

