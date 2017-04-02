For what it's worth, Thomas Ravenel thinks John Tecklenburg is the nation's worst mayor
Charleston's pre-eminent reality television star Thomas Ravenel tweeted Sunday afternoon that he thinks Mayor John Tecklenburg is the worst mayor in the United States of America. The context for Ravenel's hot take on local politics isn't known for sure, but it seems like it was sparked by something that's burned Ravenel personally.
