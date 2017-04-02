For what it's worth, Thomas Ravenel t...

For what it's worth, Thomas Ravenel thinks John Tecklenburg is the nation's worst mayor

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Charleston's pre-eminent reality television star Thomas Ravenel tweeted Sunday afternoon that he thinks Mayor John Tecklenburg is the worst mayor in the United States of America. The context for Ravenel's hot take on local politics isn't known for sure, but it seems like it was sparked by something that's burned Ravenel personally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rude A** Northerners 1 hr News 3
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Sat Benderson 33
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Sat Benderson 101
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... Sat Benderson 3
TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee Mar 29 LMAO 2
News Can Pets Be Racist? Mar 24 WHITE POLICE POWER 6
News North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de... Mar 20 Texxy 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Charleston County was issued at April 03 at 10:15AM EDT

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC