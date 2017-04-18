Flooding causes road closures in downtown Charleston
Police have closed several roads in downtown Charleston due to heavy rain during an above-normal high tide on Monday morning. Motorists traveling on the Crosstown should be cautious of high water levels in the area of Rutledge Avenue.
