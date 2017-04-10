Fireball seen streaking across night ...

Fireball seen streaking across night sky in several states

FOX Carolina was flooded with calls and messages Wednesday night after viewers across the Upstate and the Mountains saw something streak across the night sky. People described the phenomenon as a shooting star, or possibly a meteor, but others say it moved slower than shooting stars or meteors.

