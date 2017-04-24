Fatal crash on S.C. Highway 61 kills ...

Fatal crash on S.C. Highway 61 kills Charleston man

Alexander Janow, a 31-year-old man from Charleston, died after he hit a tree in his silver Porsche last Monday. Brittney Martin, deputy coroner for Charleston County, said Janow died of blunt force trauma.

