Ex-assistant chief pleads guilty, agrees to help FBI corruption probe of St. Paul's Fire District

13 hrs ago

A former assistant chief on Friday admitted to defrauding the cash-strapped St. Paul's Fire District and agreed to cooperate with the federal prosecution of participants in a broader corruption scheme. Charles Riddle, 44, of Goose Creek pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Charleston to defrauding and embezzling from an organization that gets federal funding.

