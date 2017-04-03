Dylann Roof to be transferred to fede...

Dylann Roof to be transferred to federal prison following guilty plea

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

With a guilty plea expected in his state trial, Dylann Roof will soon be transferred to the federal Bureau of Prisons to await his death sentence. Last December, the 22-year-old white nationalist was found guilty on 33 federal charges stemming from the mass shooting inside Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rude A** Northerners 11 hr News 3
Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Sat Musikologist 15
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Sat Benderson 33
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Apr 1 Benderson 101
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... Apr 1 Benderson 3
TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee Mar 29 LMAO 2
News Can Pets Be Racist? Mar 24 WHITE POLICE POWER 6
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,248 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC