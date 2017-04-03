Dylann Roof to be transferred to federal prison following guilty plea
With a guilty plea expected in his state trial, Dylann Roof will soon be transferred to the federal Bureau of Prisons to await his death sentence. Last December, the 22-year-old white nationalist was found guilty on 33 federal charges stemming from the mass shooting inside Emanuel AME Church in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rude A** Northerners
|11 hr
|News
|3
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|15
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Benderson
|33
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|101
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
|TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee
|Mar 29
|LMAO
|2
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar 24
|WHITE POLICE POWER
|6
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC