Dylann Roof Pleads Guilty To State-Level Murder Charges In Charleston Church Shootings

Dylann Roof, the shooter who killed nine people in a mass shooting at a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015, has agreed to plead guilty to state murder charges rather than face trial and a second probable death sentence: Eleven weeks after a federal jury condemned Dylann S. Roof to death for killing nine worshipers at a black church in Charleston, S.C., state prosecutors announced on Friday that they would end a separate case by allowing him to plead guilty to murder in exchange for a life sentence. After the Bible study massacre in June 2015 at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the state and federal governments each announced they would seek to execute the avowed white supremacist.

