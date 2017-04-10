Dylann Roof expected to plead guilty ...

Dylann Roof expected to plead guilty today, sparing victims second death penalty trial

Read more: Post and Courier

Less than two years after the hate-fueled slayings of nine black church worshippers in Charleston, Dylann Roof's guilty plea Monday on murder charges is expected to end the local courtroom saga in his prosecution. Scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Charleston County Judicial Center in downtown Charleston, the hearing also could be one of the last times for victims and their family members to address Roof.

