Downtown Charleston intersection temporarily closing for drainage work
As Charleston attempts to address the growing threat of sea level rise on the peninsula, drivers can expect additional street closures resulting from the Spring/Fishburne Drainage Improvement Project. Called the largest drainage project in Charleston's history, the city will be forced to close the intersection of Cannon and President streets for approximately one month starting Mon.
