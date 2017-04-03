Don't overlook this big tax break for SC homebuyers
For five years now, South Carolina homebuyers have been able to tap into a valuable federal tax credit worth up to $2,000 each year they own the home. More than a third of those who did obtain this tax credit have been buyers in the tri-county Charleston metro area, an area where previous columns on the subject circulated widely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rude A** Northerners
|13 hr
|Toothache
|4
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|13 hr
|Toothache
|8
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Toothache
|35
|Leave Charleston Now (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Toothache
|8
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Outside of This
|102
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Apr 4
|Uh huh
|6
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC