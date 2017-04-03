Don't overlook this big tax break for...

Don't overlook this big tax break for SC homebuyers

For five years now, South Carolina homebuyers have been able to tap into a valuable federal tax credit worth up to $2,000 each year they own the home. More than a third of those who did obtain this tax credit have been buyers in the tri-county Charleston metro area, an area where previous columns on the subject circulated widely.

