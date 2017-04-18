Deputies: Dylann Roof transferred from Charleston Co. jail to federal marshals
The man sentenced to death in the massacre of nine parishioners at a downtown Charleston church is now in federal custody. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Dylann Roof has been transferred from the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Thu
|My Research
|103
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Wed
|Leslie Fish
|3
|Charleston in 10 years
|Wed
|Denise
|8
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC