Danny Glover talks about jazz and political activism during Charleston visit
Danny Glover was not necessarily meant to be an actor. He didn't step foot on the stage until he was in college, and even then it wasn't the main thing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|19 hr
|joe
|6
|Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte... (Aug '16)
|23 hr
|Investigation
|31
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|Reported
|331
|Post and Courier to drop Top Link
|23 hr
|Reported
|1
|The Confederate flag was always racist (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|Reported
|95
|Moderator's Name Disclosed By California HQ
|23 hr
|Reported
|1
|Why are People From New York So Rude?
|Fri
|5Five12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC