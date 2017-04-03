Couple charged after homicide in Summerville neighborhood, Charleston ...
Summerville police were called to The Pines at Gahagan about 9:08 p.m. by a man who reported that his wife was killing someone. Officers were directed to a home where they located the victim, who had suffered multiple puncture wounds and blunt force trauma.
