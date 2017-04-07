Commonhouse Aleworks will open in Park Circle this fall
If our count is correct, the Lowcountry will soon be home to 27 breweries. Small peanuts by Portland standards - the City of Roses boasts 70 with the greater Portland metro area home to 105 - but still, a healthy number for a city that only had one brewery in 1993.
