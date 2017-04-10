Commonhouse Aleworks to open brewery, tap house in North Charleston's Park Circle neighborhood
Commonhouse Aleworks bought the land last week for a 7,200-square-foot brewery and tap house in the Park Circle neighborhood of North Charleston. Provided rendering Commonhouse Aleworks bought the land last week for a 7,200-square-foot brewery and tap house in the Park Circle neighborhood of North Charleston.
