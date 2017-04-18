Colleges and universities across South Carolina joining a new fight against student hunger

College of Charleston sophomore Adriana Velasquez assists sophomore Kevin O'Dell as he donates $20 off his student dining card to the "Swipe Away Student Hunger" campaign on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Brad Nettles/Staff College of Charleston sophomore Adriana Velasquez assists sophomore Kevin O'Dell as he donates $20 off his student dining card to the "Swipe Away Student Hunger" campaign on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.