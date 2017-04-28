Coastal mayors take a stand against Trump plan to open Atlantic to offshore drilling
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg joins other Lowcountry mayors April 28, 2017, to oppose President Donald Trump's executive order that would make offshore energy exploration possible off the Atlantic coast If current market prices hold, an estimated $4.59 billion worth of oil could potentially be mined off the South Atlantic coast. Of course, the cost of doing business could be much greater for communities along the shore - especially in Charleston where the threat of spills would devastate what has become a $3.7 billion-a-year tourism industry.
