Clutching AR-15, Sheri Few blasts politicians who voted to remove Confederate flag
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds. Clutching an AR-15, Few blasts Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman for voting for the flag's removal in the wake of the racially-motivated shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|12 hr
|Leslie Fish
|3
|Charleston in 10 years
|20 hr
|Denise
|8
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Outside of This
|102
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC