City prohibits carriage tours when temperature hits 95 degrees

Despite objections from carriage company owners, Charleston City Council voted in March to change the temperature threshold at which horses and mules must stop pulling carriages. The previous city ordinance, which was passed in 2007, required carriage operators to remove their animals from the streets of downtown Charleston and no longer offer carriage tours when the temperature reached 98 degrees or the heat index reached 125 degrees.

