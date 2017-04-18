City of Charleston report finds several structural flaws with 1912...
Barricades lined the perimeter of the Read Brothers building on King Street last week after city officials grew concerned about brick loss at the building's corner. Michael Pronzato/Staff The Read Brothers fabric store may remain open, but a city report details some structural issues that need attention before its surrounding streets and sidewalks are free and clear.
