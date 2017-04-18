There are on the WMBF story from 44 min ago, titled Church pastor where 9 were killed blasts political ad. In it, WMBF reports that:

The pastor of a South Carolina church where nine worshippers were killed in a racist attack says a political ad by a candidate for a U.S. House is distasteful. The internet ad by Republican Sheri Few suggests the decision to bring down the Confederate flag after the massacre at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in June 2015 was made by weak politicians who panicked.

