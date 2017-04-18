Church pastor where 9 were killed blasts political ad
There are 5 comments on the WMBF story from 44 min ago, titled Church pastor where 9 were killed blasts political ad. In it, WMBF reports that:
The pastor of a South Carolina church where nine worshippers were killed in a racist attack says a political ad by a candidate for a U.S. House is distasteful. The internet ad by Republican Sheri Few suggests the decision to bring down the Confederate flag after the massacre at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in June 2015 was made by weak politicians who panicked.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
The Confederacy had every right to secede. Lincoln was worse than Hitler! Look away, look away, look away, Dixie land.
|
United States
|
#2 12 hrs ago
The Confederate flag is feared because White people used it as a symbol of fear. If we want it seen as honorable then White people need to start using it as symbol doing good deeds. It will take time but we can heal and forgive. Start looking at what we all have in common. We are all Americans.
|
#3 12 hrs ago
Don't dictate to white people what they need to do or not do. We are Americans and we are free thanks to those who flew the Stars and Bars for the past 157 years. Lincoln had the right idea when he demanded "knickers be shipped to Liberia." John Wilkes Booth put and end to that fine idea.
|
#6 6 hrs ago
I just wish the buybull belt states would secede again, this time without a fight.
|
#7 5 hrs ago
Oh so its ok for black churches to scr3am racist BS for money but let a State Rep` raise the issue up and it;s a rasicest issue. aZZZZZI say fck the apes,
|
|
