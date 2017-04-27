Check out these highlights of the upc...

Check out these highlights of the upcoming North Charleston Arts Fest

Read more: Charleston City Paper

With Spoleto Festival USA fast approaching, the city will soon be awash with world renowned dancers, singers, musicians, and acrobat/actor hybrids . Before donning your best Gaillard gear to take in the highly anticipated Spoleto 2017 lineup , be sure to check out some solid productions by local creatives at the 35th annual North Charleston Arts Festival.

