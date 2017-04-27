Check out these highlights of the upcoming North Charleston Arts Fest
With Spoleto Festival USA fast approaching, the city will soon be awash with world renowned dancers, singers, musicians, and acrobat/actor hybrids . Before donning your best Gaillard gear to take in the highly anticipated Spoleto 2017 lineup , be sure to check out some solid productions by local creatives at the 35th annual North Charleston Arts Festival.
