Charleston's Terraphonics blend globa...

Charleston's Terraphonics blend global and local sounds on debut LP

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

America's been a closet world-music nut throughout the 20th century. From the African musical traditions that started the blues to the Arabic and Spanish influences on surf rock, music that's seen as uniquely American may as well have its own ancestry.com page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charleston in 10 years 19 hr Shadow 6
Toothache with New York ISP is a stalker 19 hr NSA 1
Tumbleweeds Is F****d Up. 19 hr Rocky 2
Rude A** Northerners 19 hr Rocky 8
New York Full of Child Molesters 19 hr Truth 1
New Yorkers are f****d up people Mon Tumbleweeds 1
Smack The Invaders of Charleston Sun Toothache 8
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,234,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC