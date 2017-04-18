Charleston's Holocaust Remembrance Day takes place Sun. April 23
Every year the Charleston Jewish Federation hosts Holocaust Remembrance Day, a ceremony emceed by local philanthropist Anita Zucker that includes remarks from local rabbis, community leaders, Holocaust survivors, and children of survivors. This year, for the first time, the City of Charleston is co-sponsoring the event, which starts at 3 p.m. on Sun.
