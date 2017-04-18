Charleston's CresCom Bank looks beyond South Carolina coast for growth
Charleston-based CresCom Bank previously was named CommunityFirst Bank, which opened its first branch at 288 Meeting St. 20 years ago. File/Leroy Burnell/Staff Charleston-based CresCom Bank previously was named CommunityFirst Bank, which opened its first branch at 288 Meeting St. 20 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen retailer Rue21 to close nearly 400 stores,...
|3 hr
|Lady Rivera
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|14 hr
|Reply
|104
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 19
|Leslie Fish
|3
|Charleston in 10 years
|Apr 19
|Denise
|8
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC