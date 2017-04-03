Charleston Waterkeeper founder Cyrus Buffum has found a new home on the water
When most of his friends were trying to get post-college internships, then 24-year-old Cyrus Buffum was founding Charleston Waterkeeper. The organization was designed to protect, promote, and restore the quality of Charleston's waterways and for seven years he ran it, taking the organization from fledgling idea to 501c3 nonprofit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|13 hr
|Uh huh
|6
|Rude A** Northerners
|Mon
|News
|3
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|33
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|101
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
|TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee
|Mar 29
|LMAO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC