Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof to Plead Guilty to Murder
White supremacist Dylann Roof will plead guilty to state murder charges on April 10. Roof was convicted and sentenced in federal court for opening fire at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina; and prosecutors told The Huffington Post this week that he will plead guilty on separate murder charges from the state. On June 17, 2015, Roof barged into a Bible study meeting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church and shot and killed nine black parishioners.
