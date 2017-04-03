Charleston senator wants to charge po...

Charleston senator wants to charge police who erase body camera footage

Read more: Post and Courier

On the second anniversary of the death of Walter Scott, a Charleston senator filed legislation that would charge law enforcement officials with a crime if they erase footage from a body-worn camera. The bill, filed by Charleston Democrat Marlon Kimpson, would make it a misdemeanor for someone to delete footage from a body-worn camera, with a punishment of up to a year in prison and a fine issued by a judge.

