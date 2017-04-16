Charleston ready to move by bike

Charleston ready to move by bike

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Some local officials have led people to believe that only a tiny minority of the public likes the idea of converting one lane of the T. Allen Legare Bridge over the Ashley River for bicycle and pedestrian use. So elected officials who have opposed it insist that they're doing the will of their constituents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) 20 hr Benderson 33
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Sat Benderson 101
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... Sat Benderson 3
Rude A** Northerners Sat Benderson 2
TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee Mar 29 LMAO 2
News Can Pets Be Racist? Mar 24 WHITE POLICE POWER 6
News North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de... Mar 20 Texxy 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,546 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC