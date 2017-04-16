Charleston ready to move by bike
Some local officials have led people to believe that only a tiny minority of the public likes the idea of converting one lane of the T. Allen Legare Bridge over the Ashley River for bicycle and pedestrian use. So elected officials who have opposed it insist that they're doing the will of their constituents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|Benderson
|33
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Benderson
|101
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Sat
|Benderson
|3
|Rude A** Northerners
|Sat
|Benderson
|2
|TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee
|Mar 29
|LMAO
|2
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar 24
|WHITE POLICE POWER
|6
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|Mar 20
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC