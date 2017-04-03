Charleston punk rockers Hybrid Mutants celebrate 20 years
In the 20 years the Hybrid Mutants have been around, the local punk rockers have made five albums, started their own record label, appeared on numerous compilations, and survived both terms of the Bush administration. It's a little surprising the Mutants aren't more of a household name in Charleston, especially with their open-armed embrace of a fuck-you blitz of hardcore punk and a consistent presence in the Lowcountry music scene.
