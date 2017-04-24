Charleston police: Student charged after false reports of active shooter at Mitchell Elementary
Julian Mitchell Math and Science Elementary School, 2 Perry St., was placed on a code red lockdown for about an hour while police and security searched inside and around the building. Authorities found no imminent threat.
