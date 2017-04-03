Charleston police say no one robbed at West Ashley apartment complex
Charleston police responded Monday night to reports of robberies at a West Ashley apartment complex and determined that a hold up did not occur. Police were called to The Palms apartment complex off Orange Grove Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rude A** Northerners
|Mon
|News
|3
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|15
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Benderson
|33
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|101
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
|TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee
|Mar 29
|LMAO
|2
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar 24
|WHITE POLICE POWER
|6
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC