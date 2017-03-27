Charleston police looking for man in connection to early Sunday assault on King Street
Charleston police are looking for a man in connection to an assault that took place early Sunday in front of Smoothie King and Gilroy's Pizza Pub on King Street. According to police, the assault occurred around 2:15 a.m. near 353 King St. No further information has been provided on the assault.
