Charleston police investigating reported vandalism at West Ashley synagogue
Officers responded around 9:20 a.m. Friday to Synagogue Emanue-El, 5 Windsor Drive, after an employee found a small hole in a window at the rear of the building, police said. The window faces a wooded area and glass was found on the floor inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are People From New York So Rude?
|22 hr
|5Five12
|1
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 19
|Leslie Fish
|3
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar '17
|WHITE POLICE POWER
|6
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
|Annie Tahan
|Mar '17
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC