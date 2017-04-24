Charleston police ask South Carolina Legislature to oppose proposed...
Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen wants to stop the General Assembly from enacting a law that would allow gun owners to carry their guns concealed or openly without having to get a permit, and he's enlisted area residents to help him get the job done. The department on Monday shared their official opposition to the move - of which a version was approved by the House earlier this month - on social media and asked residents to call state senators and urge them to vote against it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Yorkers are Rude People.
|14 hr
|Toothache
|2
|Charleston police: Student charged after false ...
|15 hr
|Action Taken
|1
|New Yorkers are Pigs
|16 hr
|Love It
|1
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 19
|Leslie Fish
|3
|Charleston in 10 years
|Apr 19
|Denise
|8
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC