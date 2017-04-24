Charleston police ask South Carolina Legislature to oppose proposed...

Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen wants to stop the General Assembly from enacting a law that would allow gun owners to carry their guns concealed or openly without having to get a permit, and he's enlisted area residents to help him get the job done. The department on Monday shared their official opposition to the move - of which a version was approved by the House earlier this month - on social media and asked residents to call state senators and urge them to vote against it.

