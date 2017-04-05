Charleston mayor's plan for unified p...

Charleston mayor's plan for unified public safety dept. in limbo

4 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg's proposal to establish a Department of Public Safety to oversee the city's police, fire, and emergency services departments was met with criticism from his fellow city officials Tuesday. Presenting his plan to the city's Public Safety Committee, Tecklenburg cited Charleston's rapid growth and increased spending on public safety as the impetus for creating the department.

