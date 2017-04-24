Charleston house shows have long catered to multi-genre audiences
The arrival of Sofar Sounds , a company that helps to neatly organize secret shows in cities all over the world, arrived in Charleston this month and had some people wondering a few things, like: How are the cover charges distributed? Is Sofar replacing the house-show punk DIY format with a corporatized, elitist one, or are they simply adding a useful service to get more folks interested in local artists? After attending the first Sofar show, CP writer Heath Ellison said, "It isn't chic to use a DIY ethic - it's utilitarian to use a DIY ethic."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Hate New York
|3 hr
|uh huh
|1
|To The New York ISP Stalker ....
|21 hr
|uh huh
|3
|New Yorkers are Rude People.
|Wed
|Opinion
|3
|Charleston police: Student charged after false ...
|Tue
|Action Taken
|1
|New Yorkers are Pigs
|Tue
|Love It
|1
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 19
|Leslie Fish
|3
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC