Charleston house shows have long cate...

Charleston house shows have long catered to multi-genre audiences

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

The arrival of Sofar Sounds , a company that helps to neatly organize secret shows in cities all over the world, arrived in Charleston this month and had some people wondering a few things, like: How are the cover charges distributed? Is Sofar replacing the house-show punk DIY format with a corporatized, elitist one, or are they simply adding a useful service to get more folks interested in local artists? After attending the first Sofar show, CP writer Heath Ellison said, "It isn't chic to use a DIY ethic - it's utilitarian to use a DIY ethic."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Hate New York 3 hr uh huh 1
To The New York ISP Stalker .... 21 hr uh huh 3
New Yorkers are Rude People. Wed Opinion 3
News Charleston police: Student charged after false ... Tue Action Taken 1
New Yorkers are Pigs Tue Love It 1
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... Apr 19 Leslie Fish 3
SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09) Apr 15 SC Digest 124
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Charleston County was issued at April 27 at 12:45PM EDT

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC