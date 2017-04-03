Charleston Home Builders Association ...

Charleston Home Builders Association names new leader

The 185-unit Bees Ferry Road Apartments is proposed on Floyd Drive near the Wal-Mart at West Ashley Circle in Charleston. Provided/Cline Design Associates/City of Charleston David Ellis , executive vice president of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association since 2005, will become the new executive vice president of the Charleston Home Builders Association by mid-April.

