Charleston County's Academic Magnet falls to No. 11 in U.S. News &...
Academic Magnet High School dropped out of the top 10 in U.S. News & World Report's annual ranking of the nation's best public high schools . The national ranking, released Tuesday, pegs the North Charleston magnet school at No.
